TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor have given a number of interesting contents to watch over the years. Her ongoing show Naagin 6 featuring Tejasswi Prakash received amazing response. However, recently, there were reports that claimed the supernatural drama might go off air but the makers got extension till December. To make the show more gripping the makers are planning to take a leap, on the other hand there are speculations that Pratik Sehajpal has also been roped in for an important role and do you know, how much he’s expected to charge for show? Scroll below.

For those who don’t know, Pratik and Tejasswi earlier a part of Salman Khan led Bigg Boss 15. While Teja was the winner, Pratik Sehajpal was declared as the first runner up, followed by Karan Kundrra as second runner up. The show will mark their second collaboration.

Coming back to the topic, to spice up the show, Naagin 6 makers will soon be taking a 20-year leap in the show. There are buzz about few cast members getting replaced, while Tejasswi Prakash will continue with the show. Now, as per India Forums report, Pratik Sehajpal will enter in the show as a lead. Although the rumours are strong that he’ll indeed join the show but recently when the entertainment portal reached to the Bigg Boss fame for his reaction, the actor said, “I don’t want to comment on the development now.”

Pratik Sehajpal didn’t confirm nor deny his entry in Naagin 6, but we’ll take his statement as a hint. Meanwhile, for his stay in Bigg Boss 15, the actor was getting around Rs 2 Lakh per week. Currently he’s seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where he’s charging a whopping amount of Rs 10 Lakh per week.

Looking at his popularity and people’s love for Tejasswi Prakash’s supernatural drama, it is being reported that the actor will be getting around Rs 2-3 Lakh per episode. Interestingly, if the reports are true, then his salary now matches with Teja, who plays the titular character.

Soon when the news about Pratik Sehajpal joining Naagin 6 was shared online, few netizens are demanding makers to pair him opposite Amandeep Sidhu, who is also expected to appear on the show post the leap. People don’t want to see Pratik pairing with Tejasswi Prakash, as the actress considered him as a brother in Bigg Boss.

