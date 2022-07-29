Pratik Sehajpal of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame is quite excited about his new music video ‘Dolca Gabbana’. He promises that it is a unique song that will find a place on every playlist.

Composed by Siddharth Kasyap, the song features lyrics by Kumaar and Biswaa lends his voice to it.

Talking about the song, the composer said: “The uniqueness of the song plays a major role in the vision of SK Music Works. ‘Dolce Gabbana’ is a very new for us lyrically and it portrays a bold approach which many viewers would connect with.”

Pratik Sehajpal said, “Looking forward to the response of the song from the audience. It’s an out-and-out groovy track that is surely going to be a part of every club’s party playlist. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its desi feel.”

The video will be released on the YouTube channel of SK Music Works and is available on all audio platforms.

Meanwhile, Sehajpal is also making news over his show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, he and Rubina Dilaik were into each other at loggerheads. The two got into argument after Pratik tried defending Kanika Mann after Dilak claimed the actress cheated during the task.

