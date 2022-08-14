We have witnessed a lot of love stories over the years that started in the Bigg Boss house. One such love story happens to be Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s. The couple started dating inside the house and is still going very strong and their PDA on social media has a different fan club altogether. They have time and again talked about their wedding plans too and we can’t wait for the good news soon. While the two are still very much in love with each other, we bring you their combined net worth and it’s beyond what you can imagine.

Tejasswi and Karan are really popular on social media with over 6 million and 4 million followers on Instagram respectively. The actress often shares reels and pictures on the photo-sharing site giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans and truth be told, we love their social media PDA. They’re just so cute together!

Let’s take a look at the couple’s combined net worth today. We’ll start with the actress first, here’s how much Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth is:

According to multiple media reports, Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth is Rs 19 crores. She won the last season of Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15 and ever since then, her career trajectory has changed and she has now become one of the highest paid television actresses in the industry. She’s currently a part of Naagin 6 and charges Rs 6 lakhs per episode. She also has a few renowned brand endorsements in her kitty and reportedly charges Rs 10-15 lakhs for a social media post.

Now, let’s take a look at Karan Kundrra’s net worth:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

According to multiple media reports, Karan’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 74 crores. The actor started his journey with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ in 2009 and became one of the most successful television actors in the industry. The actor also appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 and charged a whopping amount of Rs 8 lakhs per week.

He then appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Upp’ and took a hefty cheque home worth Rs 2-3 lakhs per episode. The actor is also very fond of luxury vehicles and has an extravagant collection including a Range Rover Sports SVR, Ducati Diavel, Mini Cooper S Convertible, Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe, Harley Davidson according to GQ.

Karan Kundrra recently gifted a lavish house to himself which is worth Rs 20 crores and that indeed is a great reflection of his starry bank balance.

Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s combined net worth is Rs 93 crores (approx) and will soon reach the milestone of Rs 100 crores.

What are your thoughts on TejRan’s combined net worth? Tell us in the space below.

