The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora Fatehi also landed into trouble.

On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and confronted with each other. The police have found contradictions in their statements. Now, they are planning to summon Nora Fatehi.

After Jacqueline Fernandez, actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani will be quizzed again on Thursday and confronted with each other.

“We need to clarify a few things hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today, they will be confronted,” said a senior police official after questioning Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nora Fatehi has been claiming that she was unaware of the criminal record of Chandrashekhar. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez has landed into quite a controversy because of the case.

