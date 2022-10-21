Yet again, a Hollywood film has arrived and actually surprised at the box office. Black Adam is a DC offering and it saw a Thursday release for itself. There, it has managed to take in 7 crores* at the box office, which is far bigger than what so many Bollywood films have done in 2022.

In the times when even 3 crores opening day is coming at a premium for a film with even a reasonably successful stat, here comes a Hollywood action thriller, Black Adam which grossed double than that on its first day. What makes it all the more remarkable is the fact that the promotion and marketing of the film is hardly there and it’s just on the power of some digital traction as well as conventional standees been put in theatres with the promo playing there that has done the trick.

Reports for the film, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson are just around average though which means one can’t expect much of the footfalls to come in beyond the first week. Also, the key thing would be sustenance from there. Given the fact that this is a Diwali week, it shouldn’t be a problem. Still, one can’t expect any major growth over the next few weeks. However, from this sort of start, a lifetime of 50 crores at the box office seems like a possibility at the very least and that would bring in some momentum back in theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

