Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Advance Booking Opens In India 3 Weeks Before Its Release, Expect A Blast At The Box Office

Ahead of the festive season, Marvel Studios’ big Diwali surprise for Indian Fans is here as the advance booking for Marvel’s biggest action entertainer of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now open at the box office.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the action adventure stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2 is carrying a huge buzz in India and fans have got emotionally connected to it after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise. undoubtedly, the film is looking for a blast at the box office.

Breaking News: Wakanda has opened its doors to the world once again! Advance booking for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever is now open. Book your tickets here:

BMS: https://t.co/ZqZUv2F4jx

Paytm: https://t.co/Voyq8i75vN pic.twitter.com/1yPhY3iy32 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 21, 2022

The advance booking for Black Panther 2 has been kicked off three weeks before the film’s release, which might work in favour as there’s plenty of time to book tickets. The film is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across the country.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Prediction (Domestic): Set To Take 2nd Highest Opening For MCU In 2022?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram