Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is like The Godfather, at least according to Marvel exec Nate Moore. The upcoming sequel to MCU’s 2018 film is creating a lot of hype around it. It is 2022’s last big project from the superhero franchise. Much is expected from it, especially after the first part soared through the box office.

Recently, Wakanda Forever‘s domestic (North America) box office projections came in. According to that, its opening will be less than what the first part made. The original movie had a stateside run of $700 million. The sequel is said to open to $424 million, which is $275 million less.

No matter how well it performs at the box office as it is the story that matters more. Though most of the details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are kept under wraps, Marvel VP Nate Moore has said that the Letitia Wright starrer is like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. While speaking with Total Film, Moore said, “This sounds crazy, but I’m going to say it. There’s a little bit of a mob movie to this.”

“There’s a little bit of… The Godfather… sounds like I’m being insane, but… There’s that feeling of families of war. Because this movie is very much about Wakanda finding an equal to itself, and Namor’s world of Talocan,” the Marvel exec explained. Well, that just adds more excitement to the film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on 11 November.

While talking about the movie, recently its runtime was revealed. Black Panther 2 is 2 hours 41 minutes (161 minutes) long. This makes it the longest MCU movie out of the Avengers franchise. Its trailer gave a peek into the world left after the death of Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa.

It was also confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see a time jump after his passing away. Are you excited about the film?

