Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may become the 2nd highest MCU opener of 2022 domestically (North America). The upcoming sequel is already making a lot of noise, as fans are excited to see what Ryan Coogler has to offer. It will be released on 11 November and will see a time jump from the first part’s events. It is said that the Marvel flick will serve as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Recently, one of the execs of the studios talked about Wakanda Forever and compared it to The Godfather. Marvel VP said that there is a little bit of a mob movie to Black Panther 2. Now, coming back to the point, new box office predictions have come in, and as per that, the Letitia Wright starrer is aiming for a big opening.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is predicted to become the second-highest MCU opening of 2022 in the US. The sequel is expected to hit the $175 million mark within its three-day weekend. This will put the film between Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness‘ opening ($187 million) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($144 million).

This new box office reading is lower than what the previous projections were. Another source stated that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can make more than $200 million. If that happens then the Ryan Coogler directorial is one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. Not just that but if Wakanda Forever opens to a two hundred-plus start, then it will be able to break its predecessor’s record, which is $202 million.

Considering the hype around the film and after watching the trailers and its reaction, one can safely say that the sequel will be able to make an impact at the box office. Wakanda Forever is going to be an emotional ride, and fans are gearing up for it.

