As we move closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the hype around it grows. Now, its opening weekend projections are in, and the numbers are pointing towards a massive start. Previously, estimations of the sequel’s lifetime domestic (North America) box office came in.

According to those, Black Panther 2 will make $424 million in the entirety of its stateside run. This is $275 million less than the first part’s collection, which made $700 million. However, this is higher than what Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder made.

If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does make that, then it will easily become the biggest MCU movie of 2022 in the US. Now, fresh projections of the Ryan Coogler directorial are in by Box Office Pro. As per that, Wakanda Forever’s domestic opening weekend is estimated to land between $180 million and $225 million.

If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earns somewhere at the lower end of the estimated number, then the Marvel movie will have the top third of openings for Phase 4. But if the Letitia Wright starrer makes more than more than $200 million plus a bit more, then it will be able to break its predecessor’s record which is $202 million.

Not just that, but it will also make the Marvel flick one of the biggest smashes in the history of the MCU. While talking about Wakanda Forever, recently, Marvel’s VP teased the film to be The Godfather of the comic book franchise.

While speaking with Total Film, Nate Moore said, “This sounds crazy, but I’m going to say it. There’s a little bit of a mob movie to this. There’s a little bit of… The Godfather… sounds like I’m being insane, but… There’s that feeling of families of war.” We can’t wait for its release, what about you?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

