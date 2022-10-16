Halloween Ends has finally hit the big screens and is estimated to have a strong start at the box office. It is the sequel to 2021’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth film in the entire franchise. Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie was highly anticipated as it marks the end of the Halloween film trilogy.

It opened to mostly positive to mixed reviews. Critics and fans alike have praised the film for the cast’s performance and music score. However, some have criticised it for being a weak end. Despite that, the movie will be able to kill at the domestic (North America) box office.

As per Variety, Halloween Ends is projecting a $43.4 million opening after being screened at 3,901 theaters. Even though it’s a bit lower than what was expected, these numbers will help the film to top the box office charts on the weekend. With the opening projection, the Jamie Lee Curtis starrer is likely to be the first film in a few months to have a $40 million opening stateside.

While its estimated opening is good, considering that Halloween Ends has been released at a time when theatres are dry, it’s still lower than what its predecessor made. Halloween Kills saw an opening of $49 million domestically. It is much lower than the first part of the trilogy, 2018’s Halloween, which earned a whopping $76 million.

The reason for this could be that the 2022 film has a hybrid release. It’s simultaneous streaming debut on Peacock while being released in the theatres. Even its streaming numbers are drawing an impressive figure, as per the reports.

Besides Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends stars James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Rohan Campbell, and more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

