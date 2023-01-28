It was an extraordinary Friday for Pathaan as it netted an astonishing 37.50 crores*. This is simply an unbelievable number as a) It was the third day for the film, b) It was a regular Friday and c) Even after so any patrons already watching the film on Wednesday and Thursday, the film is still collecting so huge.

There is another massive record that the film has scored which is that even the third day of Pathaan is bigger than the first day of 2022’s biggest opening day for a Bollywood movie that was scored by Brahmastra. That film had netted 37 crores on its opening and here Pathaan is bringing in more than that even on the third day, which is simply unbelievable. It was just unfathomable for any movie to score this much on a regular Friday and here Pathaan has done that, and in style.

From this point on, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer can go anywhere. It has already collected 165 crores* in just 3 days and the 200 crores mark would be crossed by ease by late evening itself. From there it would be about how much higher can it go before the close of day and while 40 crores is a given, a much higher number will set it up well for yet another half century score tomorrow. Pathaan is headed towards being an all time blockbuster and it will achieve that tag much sooner than anyone could have expected.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

