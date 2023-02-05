Pathaan Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for yet another blockbuster Sunday. Despite the film amassing the biggest-ever opening (non-holiday) and first weekend, it refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. Every other day, a new milestone is being achieved and YRF continues to add moolah to its kitty. Scroll below for details on what the total collections for the day look like.

Quite a glorious run Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has witnessed till now. Not only in the domestic market but this action spectacle has been shining bright in the worldwide market. It has surpassed biggies like Dangal and RRR in various arenas and is set to cross Baahubali 2’s overseas collections of $46.98 million (excluding China).

Talking about day 12, Pathaan as per the early trends has added another 26-28 crores to its kitty. The film showed a humungous jump on the second Saturday after a dip on Friday. Now, Sunday is joining the party with blockbuster collections. Only sky truly is the limit for this spy film, which continues to surprise us every new day.

The total collections of Pathaan after day 12 is landing somewhere between 427.40-429.40 crores. While the entry into the 500 crore club is now given, the upcoming weekdays will decide how quickly it registers itself into the coveted club at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans are now eager to see how his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki turn out to be. He was recently spotted on the sets of the Atlee film which stars Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Dunki, on the other hand, is Rajkumar Hirani directorial and stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady.

