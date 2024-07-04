One couldn’t have imagined that Kalki 2898 AD wouldn’t witness such an earth-shattering trend at the box office. Even if one considers the Prabhas mania, that was ideally expected to shine bright in the Southern regions. But the Hindi belt is achieving back-to-back milestones. It has now made its entry into the 200 crore club. Scroll below for exciting updates!

The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama was released on June 27, 2024. The reviews via paid previews will majorly help boost collections on the opening day. But the phenomenon has been unreal, as this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is already about to enter the 400 crore club in India. The worldwide collections have reached the 700 crore mark, and all of this has happened within a week!

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Collections

In the first week, Kalki 2898 AD grossed 153.15 crores net (estimates) from India, bringing the gross collections to around 180.71 crores. Regarding the overseas circuits, around 25 crores in gross have been earned from North America alone. The overall worldwide earnings from the Hindi belt now stand at 205.71 crores gross.

There is a long way to go for Kalki 2898 AD at the box office, and we’re excited to see where the numbers will land in its lifetime run. Here’s hoping the film continues its glorious run.

Hindi collections to get affected in India due to Sarfira?

In around a week from now, Bollywood fans will have another option at the ticket windows apart from Munjya and Kalki 2898 AD. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Radhika Madan are coming up with Sarfira, a remake of Kongara’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). Suriya, the original lead, will also be making a cameo in the Sudha Kongara directorial.

The pre-release buzz has been decent so far, and the audience may get diverted on the opening day. But Sarfira will majorly depend on the initial word-of-mouth, given Akshay Kumar’s recent underperformers at the box office. That, in turn, will decide how the new release impacts the collections of the Prabhas starrer.

