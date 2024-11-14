In the late 2000s, Mughda Godse was a rising star who caught everyone’s eye with her effortless charm and fantastic screen presence in movies like Fashion and All the Best. However, with the turn of the decade, little was heard of her in the 2010s as the girl who stood her own in a film that had Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra was suddenly away from the movie.

Mughda Godse believes the environment puts pressure on the actors.

She said success was a relative term when asked about her career after her initial success. How can unnecessary pressure be put on an artist in this business, and many people succumb to it? She said, “At times pressure lead to incidents such as Sushant Singh Rajput… Nothing is ever enough. It’s both ironic and sad. If one genuinely puts their mind to it, then what is the measure of real success? What does that mean? “

She also added that she was in a good space and credited spirituality with keeping her away from pressure. She said, “I truly believe I am in an enviable position where I can prioritize things. I am blessed to have been able to steer clear of any such pressure or negativity because of the Divine Grace of my Spiritual Master, Shri ‘Tarneiv’ Ji.”

OTT has opened opportunities for actors to keep themselves busy

Mughda was last seen in Bloody Brothers, an Applause entertainment production. She keeps herself busy by doing multiple projects on OTT that will be released soon. She said, “Today, I’m also an entrepreneur who heads a successful online business of sarees called ‘SaareeMood.’ My latest OTT series and films are on release.”

Mughda is in a relationship with actor Rahul Dev and considers herself in an enviable position where she gets to spend time with her partner and focus on her work and spiritual pursuits. “I’m lucky to have been in a happy and serene relationship for more than ten years if that’s what you call being tame and out of the limelight! Then I am glad that it’s that way. When I observe the relationships around me, everyone, deep down, is looking for stability. I am lucky to be in an enviable position wherein I can pursue whatever I want independently, yet enjoy the space with a partner.” She said.

In a world where everyone constantly seeks a few minutes of fame, Mughda is in a space where she dictates her life on her terms. I can’t wait to see her in action on screen again.

