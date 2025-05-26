“Ji Haan, Main Hoon Khal Nayak” – Who can forget these iconic lines and that timeless badass title track from the Subhash Ghai directorial 1994 film Khal Nayak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role? Hold your breath now because the sequel to the film has been finalized and it comes from the horse’s mouth itself. Ghai confirmed the happy news and hinted at the arrival of the movie’s sequel, albeit with a fresh cast.

Subhash Ghai Confirms The Khal Nayak Sequel

According to a news report in News 18, Subhash Ghai revealed in an interaction with the Times Of India that the script for Khal Nayak’s sequel has been finalized. Not only this but the team is now in the process of finalizing the cast and crew for the same. Speaking about the same, the director said, “Yes, the script is complete now and the rest of the cast and technicians will soon be finalised.”

Khal Nayak Sequel To Get A Fresh Star Cast

The excitement is palpable in the air as fans will get to relive Khal Nayak with a fresh cast. It will be interesting to see who will eventually step into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic character Ballu. The role that had shades of grey remains one of the most memorable characters of Dutt’s film career.

Not only this but the leading lady Madhuri Dixit, also stole our hearts with her unforgettable dance number, ‘Choli Ke Peeche’. The songs and the dialogues along with the performances of each and every star cast remain indelible in the minds of every film enthusiast. Director Subhash Ghai also hinted that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri might have a special appearance in the sequel.

Talking about Khal Nayak, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles. Not only was the film an astounding commercial success but it also received 11 nominations at the 39th Filmfare Awards. The plot revolved around Inspector Ram and his girlfriend Ganga trying to capture the dreaded criminal, Ballu.

