Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have painted the town red with their romance ever since they stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two often make public appearances and do not shy away from expressing their love for each other. Apart from their mushy posts and videos, the duo also never fail to make their fans laugh, and in a recent video, they were also joined by their close friend Arjun Bijlani, who pitched in some adult humour and left us all in splits.

Karan, Who Tejasswi fondly calls Sunny, recently flew to Mussourie with Arjun Bijlani and his other co-stars to shoot his show Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon. Read further to know what happened when Tejasswi joined them.

Apart from her acting stints and shows, Tejasswi Prakash has also become a social media influencer with millions of followers on Instagram and Youtube. The actress often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans via YouTube vlogs. Recently, she flew to Mussourrie to surprise her beau but had another visitor.

A clip from Tejassvi’s vlog is making rounds on the internet, featuring some double-meaning jokes by Bijlani.

In the clip, Tejasswi could be seen talking in the camera and saying, “Maine poore 10 din baad Sunny se mili hoon aur mein wapas aayi…” Arjun Bijlani interrupted her, saying, “Aur wo bhi pata hai kitna funny, raat ko mili Sunny ko,” leaving Karan Kundrra in splits.

Tejasswi Prakash continued to narrate the incident and said, “Toh jaise hi mein room enter ki, me and Sunny, we were just talking. We were meeting after 10 days, itna bada gap humare beech mein kabhi nahi hua And within 30 seconds humare room mein…,” to which Arjun added, “Guess who knocked? Me, Pandit Ji.” The Miley Jab Hum Tum star further said, “Imagine unko 30 second mile and I came.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash could not stop laughing and leaving their seats. Karan also hugged Arjun as the latter apologised in the camera while laughing.

The couple’s fans are seemingly thrilled to watch the fun banter between the three as they dropped hilarious comments. A fan wrote, “Karan Arjun in 2k23,” while another penned, “Yar kaha fhas gyi bechari in naughty boys ke bich.”

Others also praised Tejasswi for putting much effort into her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

