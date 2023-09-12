Bigg Boss 17: Is Indira Krishna Entering Salman Khan’s Reality Show? ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ Actress Drops A Major Hint On Social Media

Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 17th season soon! Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded, fans have been hooked to their screens to learn new updates about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the previous season saw rapper MC Stan emerging as the winner. For the past few days, a lot of names have been doing the rounds of social media. While many are expecting Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav to enter the 17th season, a new round has grabbed eyeballs since morning. And she’s TV actress Indira Krishna.

The actress has been the face of many known TV shows. After rising to fame with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, she was recently seen in Saavi Ki Savari. She’s known for her role in ‘Krishnadasi’. Scroll down for details.

Reportedly, Indira Krishna, who has worked with Salman Khan in ‘Tere Naam’, will enter the superstar’s reality show Bigg Boss 17. While a media website has reported about the same, the actress has herself dropped a major hint confirming the same.

A source close to the development revealed Times Of India, “Indira is strong, powerful, fashionable and yet an amazing soul that audience will enjoy exploring her personality while her participation in Bigg Boss. She has been charming around people she work with. Her reputation in the showbiz industry is quite inspiring. As her show ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ ended on same channel… the team wanted her participation in the show. Earlier we brought in Kamya Panjabi, Kavita Kaushik among others.”

Well, Indira Krishna was quick to share the news article on her Instagram while refraining from writing anything in the caption. This makes us wonder if she has confirmed her appearance or what? Check it out below

