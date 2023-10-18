Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently made surprise appearances at the Saturday Night Live [SNL] premiere where the two also stayed on for the after-party. While stepping out, Kelce was seen telling the singer’s security that they could step aside and that he would take it from there. This soon picked up heat on the Internet as many thought Kelce was rude to Taylor’s crew and apparently pushed one. Clearing the air on the same, Kelce, on his and his brother’s podcast revealed that he did not push anyone. Scroll down to know what else he said.

A source on the same incident earlier said, “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside like he’d take it from here.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted on multiple dates ever since they started dating a few weeks ago.

Now, clearing the air on the security guard incident, according to Page Six, Travis Kelce, on their podcast called New Heights, said that he did not ‘push’ Taylor Swift’s security guard during their New York City date night. He said, “I didn’t push [him]. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him.” Travis denied shoving the singer’s security guard adding, “If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Travis Kelce further shed light on the incident saying, “[It was more like], ‘Good sir, would you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. Right behind you. Don’t want to startle you.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion added, “I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away and if you get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.”

Travis added that Taylor’s security crew didn’t “say anything about” him stepping in, dubbing her team as “good people.”

He also admitted that he is “protective for sure” when it comes to being around his new love, Taylor Swift adding he is ‘self-aware’ and “know[s] where the exits are” while out and about. He concluded, “I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense [that] I’m a man in the situation.”

