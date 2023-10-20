Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain’s pairing in the 2011 film Tree of Life was highly anticipated and the two nailed their respective roles. The actors played an on-screen husband and wife in the movie and convinced the audience with the perfect drama and emotions. While one of their fight scenes in the movie won hearts, Chastain once revealed that it was an unscripted moment that made it to the final cut. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Pitt and Jessica both have been in the industry for decades. Pitt began his career with the show 21 Jump Street in 1987, when he was only 23, while Jessica Chastain debuted in the 2008 drama Jolene.

In 2011, the coming-of-age drama Tree of Life received mixed reviews from the audience. The Terrence Malick directorial saw a married couple with their three young children. Jack, one of their children, shares a contentious relationship with his father, played by Brad Pitt. As an adult, he tries to make sense of his childhood as he struggles with his past and grapples with existential crises.

The movie was an anticipated one due to its star cast, which also included Sean Penn and the celebrated director. Jessica Chastain has often mentioned how she waited a lot for the movie to see the light of day, and Brad Pitt was also equally invested in it. The two actors were so involved in their characters that they once fought for real and the scene was added in the movie.

Talking about the unscripted scene in which she rubbed pepper on the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star’s face, Jessica Chastain once told Collider, “And at one point, I don’t know why, what on earth possessed me, but I grabbed the pepper and rubbed it on his face and said, ‘How do you like it!’ And then he grabbed me and all of a sudden we’re like fighting and struggling and when you see, you can see that we both look shocked because it was absolutely real.”

The Mama actress continued, “It wasn’t like Terry said, ‘I want to create a physical violence between the two.’ It’s not even in the script that anything like that happens.”

During several incidents, Brad Pitt also revealed that he had to be mean to his younger co-stars so that they could finish off a scene.

