Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who recently painted the town red – remember their Halloween 2023 look, are in the headlines today for an oh-so-sweet reason. What is it? Well, a media report claims the couple have become parents again and welcomed their first baby together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced her pregnancy in June by holding up a handwritten sign at her husband’s concert.

While this baby is their first together, the couple already are parents to six children (shared between them). Kardashian shares Reign Mason Dash (13), Penelope Scotland (11), and Aston (8) with ex Scott Disick. Barker is father to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (24), son Landon (20), and daughter Alabama (17) with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

According to a recent People article, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first baby together. The couple announced that they would be blessed with a baby boy during a sex reveal party a couple of months ago. While there has been no official announcement yet, the publication revealed confirmed news about the Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer becoming parents again via a close source.

As we wait for confirmed news about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcoming their first kid together, we take a look at some of Kourt’s maternity fashion ensembles that are inspirations for other moms-to-be to flaunt their curves and bump proudly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

We had to start the list with one of the cutest looks of all. While many would opt to wear blue if they are having a boy, Kourtney Kardashian embraced the Barbie in her and flaunted her bump in a sensual pink monokini that we feel is specially made for moms-to-be. The cut, while emphasizing her bump, also made her curves more prominent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Who said moms-to-be only look pretty dressed in floral ensembles that give off a sweet and summery vibe? Definitely not Kourtney. During her recent pregnancy, the Poosh founder opted to show off her curves in a partially sheer black maxi dress that stretched over her bump and assets paired with a puffy black jacket, grey-covered flats, and a white beanie. This fierce mama is not to be messed with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In a mesh maxi bodycon dress – from the second capsule of her Boohoo collection that creates outfits made from 95% recycled poly, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a fun, free, and stylish look to flaunt her bump, and we are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Shared with the caption ‘Freaky Friday,’ Kourtney flaunted her baby bump while looking stunning in a high-slit floral gown inspired by her sister Kim Kardashian during her third trimester with North West to the MET Gala in 2013. the Lemme founder looked nothing less than a supermodel as she proudly showed off her bump in the bodycon dress paired with matching high heels and a similar hairdo to Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Last but definitely not the least is Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween 2023 look. To the recent festivities, the Poosh founder looked stunning dressed up like Lydia from Beetlejuice in a red tulle gown accessorized with a red veil, roses, and a black wig styled to perfection.

Moms-to-be, which look of Kourtney is your favorite?

While the news of them welcoming their baby boy is spreading on social media, we eagerly await confirmed news from either Kourtney Kardashian or Travis Barker or their family members.

