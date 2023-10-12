The Kardashian: Scott Disick Reveals His S*x Life Suffered After Car Accident Last Year, Says "Everything Has Changed"

Scott Disick has never been the one to shy away from discussing his private life. Now, in a shocking revelation, he has revealed that his s*x life suffered after he was involved in a car accident in 2022. Scott was involved in August last year, and ever since then, the pain in his back has continued to get worse over time.

During the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Scott told a doctor: “Since then, everything has changed in my life. I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.”

Asked what he did for fun before the accident, Scott – who has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian – replied: “S*x.”

Scott was joined at the clinic by Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney’s younger sister, who insisted that Scott gets the problem dealt with.

Khloe, 39, asked whether concerns about his s*x life would encourage Scott to act.

He replied: “Get back on the wagon to f***? No motion for me!”

Khloe then confessed to being really concerned about Scott’s declining health.

She said: “You are actually deteriorating before our eyes and I’m not gonna let this happen.”

In a subsequent confessional, Khloe explained why she was so determined to help Scott.

She shared: “I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it’s all from his back, so that wouldn’t make anyone feel good.”

Later in the episode, Scott actually joked that he could get with Khloe on his 40th birthday, which he celebrated in May.

The reality star – who previously dated the likes of Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin and Rebecca Donaldson – quipped: “I’m happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something, maybe? Me and you?”

Khloe then replied: “You might have bumped your head as well.”

