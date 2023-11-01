Halloween 2023 was yesterday, and it saw not only Hollywood stars but Bollywood and Indian television personalities also dress up in some fun and spooky costumes. From Neil Patrick Harris and his family turning into Olympian Gods to ‘Halloween Queen’ Heidi Klum putting on an act as a flamboyant peacock surrounded by feathers made by men – October 31, 2023, saw a variety of looks aced by celebs in the West.

Besides the two mentioned above, the Kardashian sisters and their family members rocked different styles that weren’t only spooky but also sweet, which will spread smiles among those you meet. Singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, pulled off a look that took us back in time and made us relive our childhood.

But who has the best Halloween 2023 look? Well, I sat on the internet and surfed the different looks Hollywood celebrities donned yesterday. After checking them out in detail – including how easy and hard they are to pull off, as well as how unique they are, I zeroed in – with great difficulty, on my top 5.

While many are still recovering from the hangovers they got after having too many Bloody Marys, check out the 5 celebrity costumes that got a double thumbs up from me. From Neil Patrick Harris’ Olympian family to Heidi Klum’s multi-people flamboyant peacock – check out which celeb looks have made my cut.

Neil Patrick Harris & Fam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Captioning it, “Atop Mount Olympus, We Doth Decree: Happy Halloween, Mortals!” the picture sees Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their kids dressed as Mount Olympus’ elite. For Halloween 2023, the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor wore a horned crown as he dressed up as Hades, the Olympian God of the underworld. Burtka – carrying a trident and wearing shelled armor, turned in Poseidon, the God of the.

Their daughter, Harper, looked beautiful as Aphrodite, the goddess of love, as she wore a long blond wig paired with a gold gown and held a dove in one hand. Their son, Gideon, wore the winged helmet and winged sandals to transform into Hermes, the messenger God.

Heidi Klum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Heidi Klum is the Queen of Halloween costumes and is known for going above and beyond to stand out; remember her alien science experiment gone wrong look in 2019 or her werewolf ‘Thriller’ Michael Jackson in 2017? 2023 was no different. We saw the model make a grand entrance at a Halloween party dressed as a peacock. While she wore a blue velvet body suit and a full mask, her Cirque du Soleil performer companion formed her elaborate feathers. A Queen move – and we love it.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

To Halloween 2023, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker aced their look as Beetlejuice and Lydia. While Kourtney looked pretty in a red tulle gown that covered every inch of her skin from her neck down and accessorized with a red veil and roses, Travis opted for a maroon suit with a matching bowtie and white shirt. Kudos to their makeup artist – we cannot get over the sheer resemblance between the reel-life character and this duo.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may have donned multiple looks this Halloween, but the best was when they opted for a couple look. The duo took us back to when we watched cartoons as kids by dressing up like characters from The Flintstones. The club in hand, the bone as an accessory, and their pets as tiny dinosaurs make me love it even more.

Mariah Carey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah Carey showed off her sensual side as she transformed into Jessica Rabbit for Halloween 2023. Dressed in a sparkling, red corseted dress – with a high slit and strapless sweetheart neckline, the actress accessorized her look with bright red block heels and black gloves with her luscious red locks done in Jessica Rabbit’s signature curls.

