Kanye West takes social media by storm within days of his return to it with near n*de pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper shared several snaps of Bianca in separate negligees setting thirst traps. Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, was supposed to drop his new album Vultures on New Year’s Eve, but that got delayed and is now allegedly scheduled to be released this month. Meanwhile, the rapper keeps his fans busy by showcasing his photography skills with his wife as his muse.

Ye’s Instagram account was deactivated in April 2023 and reactivated in December 2023. Before that, reports claimed Bianca and Ye got into an explosive fight, but with his latest social media activity, it seems they have reconciled. For the unversed, Kanye was previously married to media personality and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and they share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After parting ways with The Kardashians star, Ye married Bianca in December 2022.

The couple has been making headlines with almost every activity, and the biggest one includes them getting banned by a Venice boat company. They were reportedly engaged in lewd behavior on a boat ride. Despite all, Kanye West enjoys more than 18 million followers on Instagram. He seems to be in no mood to stop and continue with his allegedly crazy behavior as he shares thirst trap images of his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye has posted three pictures of Bianca in three different looks. Censori is wearing a fur bra and thongs paired with high heels in one of them. West captioned that image, “No pants this year.” In another photograph, Bianca sported a black corset that barely held her busty assets and went bare bottom in that too, and its caption says, “Dropped sumn?” She wore matching knee-high boots with that attire. The rapper showed himself in a third pic fully clothed in his signature black ensemble, with Bianca in it. She put on a long black coat over her corset attire.

Netizens reacting to the pictures wrote, “Is this girl happy? I am really worried for her well-being.”

Another commented, “Remember when Kanye was mad at Kim for wearing revealing clothes…….”

One user said, “bro leave her alone don’t ruin her life.”

Another quipped, “Bro said let me make another Kim!”

Followed by, “Psych ward is calling.”

And, “That’s disgusting that’s abuse.”

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

On the work front, as per reports, Kanye West’s much-awaited album, Vultures, will be released on January 12th, 2024.

