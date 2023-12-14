Kim Kardashian is a multi-faceted woman with an impressive net worth and some luxurious assets, including a Gulfstream jet. Kim bought the fancy ride last year at an eye-popping price; she even calls it Kim Air. She is one of the most famous celebrities globally, and her fans must be eager to know what is inside Kim’s multi-million dollar private plane, so scroll below to get all the deets!

Kim is a famous reality TV star and a businesswoman who founded the SKIMS clothing brand. It deals in men’s and women’s clothing, shapewear, and more. The Kardashians star is also an icon in fashion and has built up a fortune for herself with her hard work and resilience.

Kim Kardashian, with an estimated net worth of over $1.5 billion, indeed lives a lavish life, and her Gulfstream jet is a big part of it. As per Page Six, it was first seen in one of the episodes of The Kardashians when she apparently said that she had never dreamed of owning a plane. Kim bought the aircraft at a staggering $95 million, and its current value is around $150 million.

Kim Kardashian reportedly shared that every surface on her plane is cashmere. She revealed the guests on her private plane would still feel like being in her living room even in mid-air. Kim explained the decor, “Usually, planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine — I had custom, all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger.”

The overhead baggage compartments, ceilings, seats, and headrests are also cashmere. When the surfaces of the private plane are of cashmere, there ought to be some rules inside Kim Air! The Kardashians star once forbade her sister Kendall Jenner to board the plane after Kendall revealed getting a spray tan before getting on the flight.

Kim’s private plane also has a freezer inside it. There is reportedly a no-shoes policy inside Kim Kardashian’s plane. She and her guests wear custom SKIMS slippers.

For the unversed, besides Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur and billionaire Jeff Bezos also owns a Gulfstream jet.

Kim Kardashian was last seen in The Kardashians Season 4 on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

