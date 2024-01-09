Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, celebrated her birthday weekend in Las Vegas. We’re all aware of her bizarre fashion choices, but jaws are dropping as she wandered around in the tiniest bikini top in the Sin City that barely covered anything. Scroll below for all the details!

The Head of Architect at Yeezy, Bianca, turned 29 on January 5, 2023. Kanye turned extra romantic as he deleted all his Instagram posts and bombarded his feed with pictures of his wife. He also wrote a sweet message, thanking her for being an “amazing stepmom” to his children.

Glimpses from Bianca’s birthday weekend in Las Vegas

Videos are going viral on X/Twitter from the birthday getaway in Las Vegas. Bianca Censori wore a skimpy bikini top that only hid her n**ples while exposing the remaining part of her busty assets. She completed her look with a low-waisted above-knee satin skirt. Kanye’s wife walked barefoot while the rapped followed her.

The on-lookers were clearly in disbelief as they got a close-up view of Bianca Censori’s revealing clothing choices. Netizens also backlashed Kanye West’s wife and claimed she was bringing shame to her gender.

Netizens slam Kanye and Bianca!

A user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Kanye is so committed to embarrassing women”

Another questioned Kanye West, “How can you even allow your wife to dress like this?”

“This type of submission is crazy,” a viewer pointed out.

Another asked, “like she was forced to wear that in public?”

“I can’t blame Kanye west, I blame the lady,” said another.

Previously, viewers were disgusted as Kanye shared some explicit images of his wife on his Instagram handle. Two days back, he shared a photo of Bianca Censori in a nude bodysuit and censored his private parts. In another post, he could be seen walking alongside his wife, who hid her assets with a purple cushion.

Kanye West’s birthday wish for Bianca Censori

Ye shared a close-up view of Bianca’s face and paid a heartfelt tribute to her. The caption read, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

More about Kanye & his new wife, Bianca Censori

Kanye West reportedly slid into Bianca’s DM and offered her a job at his fashion brand, Yeezy, in 2022. She was soon promoted to the head architect. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at Beverly Hills on December 20.

His decision to move on with Bianca came within a month of finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Censori shares a well-knit bond with Kanye’s children, especially North West. For the unversed, West shares four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

