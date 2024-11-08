George Clooney is a master of many things—acting, directing, charm, and, most notoriously, pranks. In his Ocean’s Eleven days, he had a blast pulling stunts on Brad Pitt, his co-star and partner-in-crime. But Clooney wasn’t just satisfied with a quick laugh; he had something bigger in mind, a prank so epic that he boldly claimed it could “end [Pitt’s] career.” And when George Clooney plots a prank, you know it’s not just a one-off gag but a carefully crafted masterpiece.

Clooney shared his devilishly playful plan during a talk at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas. “I am working on a prank that will end his career. If you take the time, if you’re willing to sit on one for a couple of years and just plant the seed… there’s no rush,” he teased. For Clooney, setting up a joke is an art form, and he’s willing to let it simmer until the perfect moment.

This wasn’t the first time Clooney pulled Pitt into his prankster world. One of his iconic stunts involved Pitt’s Toyota Prius, a practical choice that became a hilarious target. Clooney slapped a bumper sticker in the shape of a marijuana leaf with the words “F**k cops” right on the back of Pitt’s car. Clooney chuckled at the memory, explaining, “There’s no way you’re not getting arrested with that.” Imagine the baffled look on Pitt’s face when he realized why every cop in town seemed to have their eye on his innocent little Prius!

But Clooney’s pranks didn’t stop at bumper stickers. His high-profile trickery reached some of Hollywood’s elite, like Meryl Streep. Clooney once sent Streep a DVD made by a dialect coach, signing it as if it were from Pitt. And to keep things spicy, he even sent Pitt pitch letters from “other celebrities” (including Tom Cruise), leading Pitt to believe he was receiving unsolicited scripts from Hollywood royalty.

Not one to take things lying down, Pitt threw some shade back at Clooney. In one of his pranks, Pitt convinced shopkeepers in Italy that Clooney demanded to be addressed only as “Danny Ocean,” the sophisticated character Clooney played in Ocean’s Eleven. Imagine Clooney walking into shops and being greeted with a respectful “Signor Ocean” everywhere he went!

Clooney’s sense of humor is matched only by his sharp wit, a trait he proudly exhibited on stage at the Adobe Summit. Reflecting on his career, Clooney couldn’t help but laugh about his involvement in the infamous Batman & Robin, the 1997 film many fans and critics alike panned. “Most of you might not remember, but I almost destroyed the Batman franchise,” he joked. To Clooney, it was just another lesson in the unpredictable nature of Hollywood success, where sometimes even the “bad” movies make a lot of “bad money.”

Clooney, now more selective with his roles, admitted that his experience with Batman & Robin made him prioritize passion projects over big-budget flops. “Now, I try to do the ones that wouldn’t get made unless I get involved,” he explained, showing his growth from Hollywood’s most notorious prankster to one of its most respected actors.

Despite his career longevity, one place Clooney will never venture is Twitter. “Anyone famous is a moron if they’re on Twitter,” he remarked, later clarifying that it’s a bit too easy to “do damage” with one impulsive tweet. For Clooney, his pranks with Pitt will always be more memorable—and far less risky—than a viral tweet ever could be.

In true George Clooney style, this tale of mischief and friendship is as legendary as his on-screen performances, solidifying his place as a Hollywood heavyweight and its ultimate prank king.

