Anime movies continue to draw fans to theaters and Jujutsu Kaisen is proving it with a strong box office run. The compilation movie Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death crossed the $7 million mark worldwide, pulling ahead of last month’s hit DanDaDan: Evil Eye, which finished its run with $6.9 million.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s International Earnings See a Significant Jump

The film saw a big boost over the past week as international numbers jumped from $2.5 million to $3.2 million (per Box Office Mojo) , a surprising climb for a movie made up of episodes already available to stream. Even so, watching familiar moments on the big screen has its own pull. In Japan, the movie’s earnings remain steady at around $3.8 million, showing consistent support outside the international market.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Box Office Summary

Domestic (Japan) – $3.8m

International – $3.2m

Worldwide Collection – $7.1m

Revisiting Gojo and Geto on the Big Screen

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death brings the first five episodes of Season 2 to theaters, focusing on the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their days as second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Theaters are also screening the short mini-episode “Juju Stroll,” which offers a lighter side of the series, alongside the main story, per Collider.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Remains the Franchise Leader

While the movie’s success is notable, it still falls behind Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the 2021 prequel that delivered new material and drew $34 million domestically and over $165 million worldwide.

There is still silence around Season 3 as no updates came out of Anime Expo and MAPPA has not offered a single clue about when the next season might drop. Many are losing hope for a 2025 return as well.

For now, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death remains in select theaters for those eager to revisit the series on the big screen.

