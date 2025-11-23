Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is moving through its second weekend with a kind of uneasy curiosity around it, the sort that follows a film that should have been louder but keeps slipping under the noise of bigger releases. Wicked: For Good arrived in theatres this Friday, and the ripple has already reached the American heist sequel. The movie has managed only about $84.5 million after 8 days in North America. It is still holding on to 3,403 theatres domestically, though overseas markets have already shaved off a few screens as the numbers flatten.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance: Overseas Performance Trails Predecessors

So far, it has earned $54 million from 20 overseas markets, and that gap compared to the earlier films looks wide enough for everyone to notice. Now You See Me 2 pulled in $269.8 million in its full run, and the first film collected $234 million. The new sequel is pacing much behind them.

The domestic story is not any brighter. It brought in about $2.6 million this Friday, a steep drop of more than 68% from the previous Friday’s $8.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The fall has turned into a quiet headline among box office watchers who expected a sharper hold from a franchise with a known crowd.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary

North America – $30.3 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $84.5 million

High Production Budget Adds Pressure

The pressure intensifies even further when the budget comes into the conversation. This time, the production cost stands at $90 million, higher than what the earlier two films needed, and with around $16 million needed to reach the three-figure mark, many doubt that the milestone will arrive by the end of the second weekend. That leaves the break-even line drifting farther away, hinting that this might become the first underperformer in the franchise.

Beats Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You

Even with all that worry circling it, the movie has managed to sit close among the top 40 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. It currently holds the number 41 spot, which gives it at least one small advantage.

It has outgrossed Regretting You worldwide. The romantic drama, starring Mason Thames, has collected $83.7 million so far and is the second straight Colleen Hoover adaptation to land a hit, and is the third highest-grossing romantic drama of the year. Domestically, Regretting You still stays ahead, but worldwide numbers tilt in favour of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

As the second weekend winds down, the film aims for the $100 million mark worldwide, hoping that the small push might give it the faintest path toward recovery. For now, the outlook remains dim and the industry watches it with the kind of hushed curiosity reserved for a franchise entry that suddenly finds itself struggling to keep its own tricks alive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office: Ariana Grande’s Musical Roars Past Projections With A Huge Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News