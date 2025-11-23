Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic comedy Ikk Kudi is inching closer to the success tag with every passing day. It has completed three weeks in theatres, and as one would expect, the pace has now slowed down. Despite all the obstacles, it has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 23 update!
Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 23
According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 8 lakhs on the fourth Saturday. Compared to 5 lakhs earned on the previous day, it has witnessed a favorable 60% jump. It is also facing competition from Badaa Karara Pudna, Happy Khush Ho Gaya, among other releases.
The overall collection in India reaches 4.70 crore net in 23 days. Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production is made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered 94% of the reported investment so far. It is very close to gaining the success status at the Indian box office.
Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 1.62 crores
- Week 2: 1.88 crores
- Week 3: 1.07 crores
- Day 22: 5 lakhs
- Day 23: 8 lakhs
Total: 4.70 crores
Ikk Kudi beats Dakuaan Da Munda 3
The Punjabi romantic comedy has previously surpassed biggies like Badnaam and Phaphey Kuttniyan. The streak of success continues as it has now axed the domestic lifetime of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores) to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 in the language.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):
- Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores
- Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores
- Akaal – 7.80 crores
- Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores
- Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores
- Ikk Kudi – 4.70 crores
- Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores
- Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores
- Badnaam – 3.95 crores
- Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores
Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 22
- Budget: 5 crores
- India net: 4.70 crores
- Budget recovery: 94%
- India gross: 5.54 crores
- Overseas gross: 9 crores
- Worldwide gross: 14.54 crores
