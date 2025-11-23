Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic comedy Ikk Kudi is inching closer to the success tag with every passing day. It has completed three weeks in theatres, and as one would expect, the pace has now slowed down. Despite all the obstacles, it has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 8 lakhs on the fourth Saturday. Compared to 5 lakhs earned on the previous day, it has witnessed a favorable 60% jump. It is also facing competition from Badaa Karara Pudna, Happy Khush Ho Gaya, among other releases.

The overall collection in India reaches 4.70 crore net in 23 days. Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production is made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered 94% of the reported investment so far. It is very close to gaining the success status at the Indian box office.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Day 22: 5 lakhs

Day 23: 8 lakhs

Total: 4.70 crores

Ikk Kudi beats Dakuaan Da Munda 3

The Punjabi romantic comedy has previously surpassed biggies like Badnaam and Phaphey Kuttniyan. The streak of success continues as it has now axed the domestic lifetime of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores) to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 in the language.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Ikk Kudi – 4.70 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.70 crores

Budget recovery: 94%

India gross: 5.54 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 14.54 crores

