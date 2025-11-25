Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi comedy drama Ikk Kudi has inched another step closer to recovering its entire budget, but the film is still a day or two away from hitting that mark, and it would probably be the last milestone for the film at the box office.

In 25 days, the film stands at a net collection of 4.91 crore in India. With an overseas gross collection of 9 crore, it has earned a gross collection of 14.79 crore worldwide. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 globally.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, November 24, Ikk Kudi earned 8 lakh at the box office, which is a drop of almost 38% from the previous day, the fourth Sunday, which earned 13 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to touch its final milestone!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Punjabi film at the box office ( India Net Collections).

Week 1: 1.62 crore

Week 2: 1.88 crore

Week 3: 1.07 crore

Day 21: 10 lakh

Day 22: 5 lakh

Day 23: 8 lakh

Day 24: 13 lakh

Day 25: 8 lakh

Total: 4.91 crore

Is Ikk Kudi A Hit At The Box Office?

Ikk Kudi is mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore, and the film has managed to earn 4.91 crore in 25 days. It is still 9 lakh away from hitting the success tag at the box office, recovering its entire budget. The film needs to earn a total net collection of 10 crore to claim a hit verdict.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Shehnaaz Gill‘s film at the box office after 25 days.

India Net Collection: 4.91 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.79 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 14.79 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Ajay Devgn Nails Another Post-COVID Milestone Axing Every Single Rom-Com Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News