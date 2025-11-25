The Taj Story Box Office Day 25: After One Last Jump On 4th Sunday, Paresh Rawal's Film Dips

Paresh Rawal’s social drama The Taj Story witnessed its final jump at the box office on the fourth Sunday when the film earned 180% higher than its fourth Friday earnings! However, the film finally witnessed its lowest earning day on the fourth Monday.

The Last Jump On The 4th Sunday!

Interestingly, the film witnessed its last jump at the box office on the fourth Sunday, where it earned 14 lakh, a jump of almost 180% from the fourth Friday, which brought 5 lakh. Over the fourth weekend, the film earned 29 lakh at the box office in total.

The Taj Story Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, November 24, The Taj Story earned 4 lakh at the box office. This is the lowest earning day for the film and a drop of 71% from the previous day, which earned 14 lakh!

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 11 crore

Week 2: 6.7 crore

Week 3: 2.1 crore

Day 22: 5 lakh

Day 23: 10 lakh

Day 24: 14 lakh

Day 25: 4 lakh

Total: 20.13 crore

How Much Loss Will The Taj Story Make?

Paresh Rawal‘s film is heading towards a loss despite having a decent run at the box office. Mounted on a reported budget of 25 crore at the box office, the film stands at a total net collection of 20.13 crore and is heading towards a loss of almost 4+ crore.

The Taj Story Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 25 days.

India Net Collection: 20.13 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.75 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 80.5%

Loss: 19% (Approximately)

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 24.9 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

