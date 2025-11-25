120 Bahadur Box Office Day 4: Farhan Akhtar's Film Nails Its First Big Milestone

120 Bahadur has managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Farhan Akhtar’s career. The film has maintained momentum at the box office and is holding up at the box office, despite a string of new releases occupying the theaters in the last two weeks. However, audiences across the country are embracing the war epic helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai with immense excitement.

Tuesday To Cement The Week

While Monday has witnessed a genuine drop at the box office, Tuesday is all set to cement the film at the box office for a good opening week. Tuesday onwards, the film will witness a boost due to reduced ticket rates, and is expected to draw even more audiences.

120 Bahadur Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, November 25, 120 Bahadur earned 1.4 crore at the box office. This is an evident drop of almost 66% from Sunday’s 4.2 crore. But the film is aiming a steady pace throughout the week, which might bring winning numbers by the end of week 1.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 2.4 crore

Day 2: 4.1 crore

Day 3: 4.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Total: 12.1 crore

Next Two Targets Only 3 Crore Away!

The film has finally managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Farhan Akhtar’s career. It had to surpass Rock On 2’s 11.5 crore to enter the list. The next two targets would be easy, as the film needs to beat the 12.25 crore earned by Luck By Chance in its lifetime, followed by the 15 crore earned by The Sky Is Pink. Both these targets will be achievable, with 3 crore more by Farhan Akhtar‘s war drama!

120 Bahadur Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 12.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 14.27 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 15.27 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

