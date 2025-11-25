De De Pyaar De 2 continues its good momentum at the box office zooming past the 100 crore mark at the box office globally! However, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s film, also starring R Madhavan, has managed to nail another big milestone for the romantic comedy produced by T-Series and Luv Films!

Third-Highest-Grossing Rom-Com Post-COVID

In 11 days, the romantic comedy has turned the third highest-grossing romantic comedy post-COVID, surpassing the lifetime collection of every single rom-com that arrived on screen, except for two – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office

In 11 days, De De Pyaar De 2 stands at a worldwide collection of 114.19 crore. Out of this, a net collection of 77.65 crore is contributed by the domestic earnings, while overseas, the film registered a gross collection of 22.57 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood rom-coms post-COVID (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 221.28 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 114.19 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crore

Despite fresh competition, the Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com remains a quick pick for moviegoers seeking a wholesome, feel-good entertainer. The relatable storytelling and good performances with impeccable comic timing led to positive word-of-mouth, which has held the film strongly in the theaters.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 11 days.

India Net Collection: 77.65 crore

India Gross Collection: 91.62 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 22.57 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 114.19 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

