Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein has opened to a very nice response on the opening day of its advance booking. The film commenced its advance booking on November 24, and in 24 hours, the film has managed to register ticket sales of almost 20K for the opening day at the box office!

BMS Sales Hit A High!

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the BMS sales of the romantic drama have hit a total of 10.8K in the first 24 hours. However, these pre-sales are not necessarily for the opening day. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to enter the top pre-sales for a romantic film in 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein Advance Sales

With three days to go, the advance numbers of Tere Ishk Mein are showing clear signs of a strong upswing. In the first 24 hours, the pre-sales for the opening day hit a gross collection of 57 lakh (excluding the blocked seats) with 21.7K tickets for 3900 shows.

Aanand L Rai’s direction, paired with AR Rahman’s music, the promos and music have worked well for the film. Viewers have been embracing intense romances in recent times, and the Dhanush – Aanand L Rai combination brings back the familiar warmth and intensity of Raanjhanaa. With Kriti Sanon joining the story this time, the Dhanush–Kriti chemistry has become one of the key talking points, especially after the promos and songs landed.

Tere Ishk Mein BMS Pre Sales VS Top Romantic Pre-Sales

With three days remaining, Tere Ishk Mein registered 10.8K pre-sales on BMS. It would be interesting to see if it enters the top 5 romantic pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2025.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for a romantic film on BMS in 2025.

Saiyaara: 394.53K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Param Sundari : 58K YJHD Re-Release: 42K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: 120 Bahadur Box Office Day 4: Farhan Akhtar’s Film Nails Its First Big Milestone – Next Two Targets Within 3 Crore Range!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News