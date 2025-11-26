The latest Kollywood release, Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles, is maintaining a steady pace on weekdays, but the overall collection has been underwhelming so far. Yes, the film has been mounted on a controlled budget, but still, it is far from entering the safe zone. In fact, going by its trend on weekdays, the film is heading towards the failure tag at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Mask earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Kollywood action thriller released in theaters on November 21. It opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth is average to decent. Due to this, the film is showing a steady pace after making fair earnings during the opening weekend, but is unable to generate a strong momentum.

Coming to the latest collection update, Mask earned 75 lakh on day 5, thus showing no drop from its first Monday, day 6. Overall, the film has earned 5.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 6.49 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.45 crores

Day 3 – 1.4 crores

Day 4 – 75 lakh

Day 5 – 75 lakh

Total – 5.5 crores

Mask is turning out to be a failure

Although Mask is showing a steady trend on weekdays, the overall collection is just not enough. While there’s no official word about the budget, the film was reportedly made at 20 crores. Therefore, it must earn 20 crore net in India to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure.

As of now, the action thriller has recovered 27.5% of the budget, and it needs 14.5 crores more to make a full recovery, which looks out of reach. So, the film is clearly heading towards a failure tag at the Indian box office.

