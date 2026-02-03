Kapil Sharma has remained a familiar presence for audiences in India and abroad through his comedy shows. When The Great Indian Kapil Show moved to Netflix, it reached a wider audience and gained stronger visibility. After four successful seasons on the platform, the show is now set to begin a new chapter.

Netflix has officially confirmed Season 5 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, marking the return of Kapil Sharma and his comedy team. After four seasons on the platform, the show continues to be one of Netflix India’s most-watched unscripted titles.

The upcoming season is expected to build on the format established over the past few years. Celebrity guests, casual conversations, and unscripted comedy remain at the center, with the new season adding more surprise elements and a wider mix of moments. The show’s core appeal continues to be its relaxed tone and spontaneous humor rather than scripted segments.

Familiar Faces Return

Kapil Sharma returns as host, joined by Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu is also back on the panel. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, all of whom have been part of the show’s recent seasons. The returning lineup keeps the familiar chemistry intact as the series moves into its fifth season.

Creative Team Behind The Show

Season 5 is directed and creatively produced by Anukalp Goswami, with Kapil Sharma creating the show. Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh serve as producers. The series is produced by K9 Films Private Limited and BeingU Studios Private Limited, with Sol Production LLP as co-producer.

With Season 5, Netflix continues to back a format that has consistently drawn viewers across age groups. The new season aims to retain the show’s original feel while keeping the content fresh for both longtime viewers and newer audiences.

