Box Office: R Madhavan Enjoys A Massive 2450 Crore+ Total Net Collection In The Post-COVID Era ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

R Madhavan is having a gala time at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. The start wasn’t that good, but eventually he found momentum and completely changed the game with the Dhurandhar franchise. He played a crucial role in both installments and was a part of a historic run. The two Dhurandhar films alone contributed over 2000 crore to his run, pushing his post-pandemic collection above 2400 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed report!

R Madhavan secured momentum with Shaitaan

Madhavan’s post-COVID run started with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It received good reviews from critics and audiences alike, but unfortunately, it didn’t score big and earned 34.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Dhokha: Round D Corner, which earned only 3.25 crore net. After Dhokha’s dismal run, Shaitaan gave him a much-needed big hit, scoring a solid 151 crore net.

Post-Shaitaan, R Madhavan was seen in Kesari Chapter 2. Despite being a losing affair, it scored a respectable 94.48 crore net, followed by De De Pyaar De 2’s 89.85 crore net. Then came Dhurandhar, which set the Indian box office on fire. It was followed by Dhurandhar 2, which stunned everyone with its mind-boggling numbers.

The Dhurandhar franchise pushes Madhavan past the 2400 crore mark post-COVID

Dhurandhar picked up heavily due to extraordinary word-of-mouth and raked in a fantastic 893.46 crore net. Backed by insane hype, Dhurandhar 2 registered an earth-shattering start and, with strong word of mouth, saw historic collections. Over its lifetime, the Dhurandhar sequel earned 1186.32 crore, becoming R Madhavan’s highest-grossing film of all time.

On the whole, R Madhavan has had a solid run so far at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era, with the Dhurandhar franchise alone making 2079.78 crore net. The sum of Madhavan’s post-COVID releases stands at a huge 2453.79 crore net, with the Dhurandhar franchise alone contributing 84.76% of the collections.

Take a look at the Indian box office of R Madhavan’s post-COVID releases (net):

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 34.4 crore

Dhokha: Round D Corner – 3.25 crore

Shaitaan – 151 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore

Dhurandhar – 893.46 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32

Total – 2453.79 crore

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