Haiwaan India Box Office: Saiyami Kher Eyes At Her First 100 crore Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to be a part of one of the most anticipated films of the year- Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will bring together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. The excitement to see the two actors together is paramount. Saiyami Kher, who has received critical acclaim so far, will also benefit from this film.

Will Saiyami Kher Finally Score A 100 Crore?

The actress marked her Hindi film debut in 2016 with Mirzya. The film, which paired her opposite Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, tanked at the box office. However, Kher was praised for her act and continued getting work on merit. However, the one thing missing was a solid 100 crore film at the box office.

The closest the actress came to a 100-crore film was Jaat. While the Sunny Deol-starrer grossed over 100 crore worldwide, at the Indian box office, it was restricted to 88.7 crore net. The actress was just 12 crore away from scoring a neat century at the domestic box office.

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However, all that can change with Priyadarshan’s upcoming film. The action thriller is all set to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. The film marks a highly anticipated reunion between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who won hearts in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, and Aarzoo. It also brings together Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for the second time this year. Their film Bhoot Bangla, which was released in April this year, collected 199.23 crore at the box office.

Haiwaan, despite being a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, has the potential to be a 100-crore film.

Saiyami Kher’s Career At A Glance

After making her acting debut with the Telugu film Rey in 2015, she made her big Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016. However, the film was a dud at the box office. She then followed it up with an impressive act on Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film Wild Dog as an NIA Agent. She also impressed as a one-armed bowler in the film Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan. Her act in the 8 AM Metro was also appreciated, even though the film did not make much noise. She was last seen in Jaat, which was hyped up more as a Sunny Deol actioner. With Haiwaan, the actress is looking at a commercial box office with a performance-oriented role.

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