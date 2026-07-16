The Mongoose Trailer Review: Liam Neeson’s Chase Gets Too Dramatic To Handle ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Liam Neeson is in his action era, and his upcoming film proves that he is far from done. The actor, widely known for the Taken franchise, is once again on the chase in the upcoming film The Mongoose. This time, he plays a wanted man on the run from law enforcement in a thrilling cross-country chase.

The Mongoose Trailer

The makers of Liam Neeson’s upcoming film recently dropped the trailer. Liam plays the role of Ryan “Fang” Flanagan. Who he is and why he is on the run from law enforcement are things we learn from the trailer. He is being hunted down for a crime he did not commit. But before he can prove his innocence, he needs to keep himself away from trouble, and hence the chase.

We learn that Flanagan is a man who has nothing to lose. But he has his brother helping him navigate the phase, with public sentiment rooting for his getaway.

In the trailer, we also see a glimpse of the emotional aspect of his life- his ex-wife, Marisa Tomei, who implores him to surrender. “You’ve got to give yourself up,” she tells him, only to receive his resolute response, “I can’t do that. I will never be captured again.”

We also catch a glimpse of Flanagan’s past as a war hero and a trauma that refuses to leave him. He is not an ordinary wanted man, as his pursuit draws national attention in this thriller.

Decoding The Trailer

The trailer is filled with fast-paced cuts, and each scene aims to create a sense of urgency. The characters in the film are talking in a slow, serious tone. Like almost everyone! When Liam Neeson does it, it comes with a commanding, lead-character tone. But when everyone does, it just takes away the novelty.

The cuts and jumps are way too many, making it feel like a fan edit. I had to cross-check this video multiple times over the course of 2 minutes to ensure I wasn’t watching a fan edit.

The background score also makes every scene feel extremely important or as if some character is about to die. Even a normal conversation between two people creates a sense of urgency that is not even needed.

We have seen a lot of chase dramas; this does not make you want to sit through them. The trailer does not show how the chase drama begins. If you are a Liam Neeson fan and have faith in the actor, then this one warrants your attention.

Watch the trailer here:

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