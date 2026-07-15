Behemoth Teaser Review: Pedro Pascal Charms His Way To Our Hearts With His Musical Skills (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pedro Pascal is back, but this time he has one more trick up his sleeve to impress us. Well, not exactly a trick but a talent. The much-loved man will be seen playing the cello in the upcoming film Behemoth. Directed by Tony Gilroy, it brings the filmmaker back to the director’s chair after 14 years. If this hasn’t convinced you to sit through the movie, let’s take a look at what the teaser promises.

Behemoth Teaser

Pedro Pascal is playing a trained cellist, Alex Serian, who returns to Los Angeles after many years of being on the road. The first shot sees him play with an orchestra. But his expression does not match the rest. There is something bugging him. We see glimpses of his life unfold in Los Angeles. There are glimpses of mysterious events happening around him. He somehow feels like an outsider amid all the chaos. Through all this, we hear the cello playing in the background, adding to the mystery. It feels like, at some point, a part of the mystery might reveal itself, but it does not. And that is the beauty of the teaser.

The teaser ends with a man standing at Alex’s door and saying, “There is a mystic level of irony here that I want to share with you, and it all starts with you.” All this while, Pedro looks at the man at the door with a confused yet innocent expression.

Decoding The Teaser

There are many mysterious elements in the teaser. It is well established that music is Alex’s life, and a life beyond that is something that he has forgotten. He is seen merely as a spectator, making little contact with those around him. Right from the beginning, something feels amiss. He silently observes his surroundings, while a clear confusion is written on his face

From what I understand, Pedro has returned after 20 years, and naturally, things have changed. He also feels like an outsider, and whatever has happened is somehow connected to him.

The teaser makes for a really intriguing introduction to the world of Behemoth. The video, which is a little over 90 seconds long, keeps you hooked and also makes you wonder what is next.

More About Behemoth

Apart from Pedro Pascal, the film boasts a stellar cast including Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria, and Will Arnett. Tony Gilroy has not only directed the film but also written it.

Behemoth will be released in cinemas across India by Searchlight Pictures. The makers have not revealed the film’s release date.

Watch the teaser here:

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