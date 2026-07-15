The Odyssey India Box Office: Can It Beat Oppenheimer To Deliver Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Opening Weekend Ever? (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is all over social media, and its promotional pictures are the topic of discussion. Their visit to India has also drawn attention, and there is a deep connection between Christopher Nolan and this country. His Oppenheimer performed well at the box office in India, and now it is time for The Odyssey to show its magic. Exhibitors are all very curious about the film’s box-office performance in India and whether it can achieve Nolan’s biggest debut ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Nolan, along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and producer Emma Thomas, visited India as part of the film’s international promotional tour. He also hosted the film’s premiere in India. The esteemed filmmaker has often praised the love for cinemas among the Indian audience, and according to reports, he intended to bring the promotional tour for Tenet, which also features Dimple Kapadia. But it did not happen because of the pandemic. Nolan finally fulfilled his wish during the promotional tour of his upcoming epic.

How much is needed by The Odyssey to become Christopher Nolan’s biggest debut at the box office in India?

According to reports, Oppenheimer has the biggest opening weekend ever for Christopher Nolan at the box office in India. The director developed a strong fan base in India with his films, including The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer collected an estimated Rs 49.5 crore at the box office in India on its opening weekend. It is the biggest ever for a Nolan movie.

For the unversed, The Dark Knight Rises collected Rs 17 crore, and Dunkirk collected Rs 11.9 crore on their opening weekends at the Indian box office. The 2023 sci-fi epic beat these Nolan-helmed movies by a significant margin. Therefore, The Odyssey would have to earn Rs 50 crore to beat Oppenheimer as Christopher Nolan’s biggest debut ever at the box office in India. The film has an ensemble cast, and pre-sales are quite encouraging; it has a strong chance of surpassing Oppenheimer as Nolan’s biggest opening weekend in India.

More about The Odyssey?

According to reports, The Odyssey is tracking to earn between $85 million and $100 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Internationally, it is expected to earn $105 million to $115 million in its debut weekend. Therefore, the film could open with $190 million in worldwide collections and reach $215 million. It would be the biggest opening of all time for a Hollywood epic.

Christopher Nolan-helmed The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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