Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Frozen’s Domestic Haul ( Photo Credit – Pixar )

Toy Story 5 has crossed yet another major milestone despite facing Moana and Minions 3 at the North American box office. It is inching closer to the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film has also surpassed the domestic haul of Disney’s Frozen to become the 13th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $400 million milestone at the North American box office

The Toy Story sequel collected a solid $18.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped just 38.9% from last weekend despite losing 400 theaters on Friday. With that, the Pixar movie has crossed the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. The current domestic total of the Pixar sequel is $403.8 million. It is also the 14th animated film in history to cross the $400 million domestic milestone.

Toy Story 5 beats Frozen as the 13th highest-grossing animation ever domestically

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has surpassed Frozen‘s North American box office total. For the unversed, Frozen collected $400.7 million at the domestic box office over its lifetime, becoming the 13th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. The Pixar sequel has surpassed Frozen’s domestic haul in less than a month, becoming the new all-time 13th-highest-grossing animated film.

Inches closer to the $900 million milestone worldwide

Toy Story‘s latest sequel has crossed the $850 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It grossed $45.8 million on its 4th weekend at the overseas box office. Thus, combining the domestic and overseas totals, the movie’s worldwide collection is $879.1 million. It is expected to cross $900 million by Wednesday. It is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million at the domestic box office. Globally, the Pixar sequel is tracking to finish its run with collections in the $1.05-$1.2 billion range.

Toy Story 5, starring Tom Hanks, was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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