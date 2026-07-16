The Odyssey India Box Office Day 1: Here’s Where It Could Rank Among Hollywood’s Biggest Post-COVID Openers ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey is the next big Hollywood release in India, and movie buffs are all charged up. The biggest reason behind the excitement is that it is helmed by the genius, Christopher Nolan. We all know how popular Nolan is in Asian countries, especially India. His every movie enjoys genuine interest among moviegoers, and even his upcoming biggie is trending well in the advance booking stage.

The Odyssey is enjoying good buzz on the ground level

Nolan is a brand in himself, and his name is enough to attract footfalls to theaters. His filmmaking style has been appreciated over the years, and he has built a loyal fan base. His last film, Oppenheimer, was a big success in India, earning 129 crore net. Even this time, the buzz is good as the film promises to be a visual spectacle. Since it’s the first feature film shot with IMAX film cameras, there’s hype surrounding it. Also, since it has emerged as Nolan’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, excitement among moviegoers has doubled.

Sees strong response in pre-sales

Due to the factors mentioned above, an urgency could be seen at ticket windows. Already, as we write, The Odyssey has sold over 1.1 lakh tickets at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) through pre-sales. With some hours to go, the final number is expected to be much higher. This clearly hints at a strong start in India.

To enter Hollywood’s top 10 post-COVID openers in India comfortably

Going by interest in the film and pre-sales, The Odyssey, which releases on July 17, is targeting a day 1 net collection of 15-18 crore at the Indian box office, making it Christopher Nolan’s biggest opener in India by surpassing Oppenheimer (14 crore). Among the top 10 Hollywood openers in the post-COVID era, it is likely to claim the 7th or 8th spot.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office post-COVID (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.5 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 20.05 crore Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crore Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.2 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crore Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crore Oppenheimer – 14 crore Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.5 crore

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Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: Projected For A $100 Million Debut—Here’s What It Needs To Become Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Opening

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