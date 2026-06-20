When a cinematic brilliance like Dhurandhar 2 decides to rewrite the record books, even a digital release cannot force it to surrender at the box office. While it was expected that the film would halt its theatrical business, once it arrived on JioHotstar, it surprised all, collecting as much as 30 lakh at the box office, despite streaming on JioHotstar since June 4.
Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller made its grand OTT debut on JioHotstar 16 days ago. Yet, even with the film being readily available on home screens, the Ranveer Singh starrer refuses to exit theaters entirely, continuing to churn out micro-numbers even on its Day 93!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
Entering its incredible 14th week of release, Ranveer Singh‘s action-packed monster is currently collecting the last drops in its giant number pool. But these numbers are significantly more important, especially because they are being registered despite a full-fledged, record-breaking OTT streaming of the film!
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Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film in the last 16 days (India Net Collection).
- Day 93, June 19, 14th Friday: 1 lakh
- Day 92, June 18, 14th Thursday: 1 lakh
- Day 91, June 17, 13th Wednesday: 1 lakh
- Day 90, June 16, 13th Tuesday: 1 lakh
- Day 89, June 15, 13th Monday: 1 lakh
- Day 88, June 14, 13th Sunday: 2 lakh
- Day 87, June 13, 13th Saturday: 1 lakh
- Day 86, June 12, 13th Friday: 1 lakh
- Day 85, June 11, 13th Thursday: 1 lakh
- Day 84, June 10, 12th Wednesday: 1 lakh
- Day 83, June 9, 12th Tuesday: 2 lakh
- Day 82, June 8, 12th Monday: 2 lakh
- Day 81, June 7, 12th Sunday: 3 lakh
- Day 80, June 6, 12th Saturday: 3 lakh
- Day 79, June 5, 12th Friday: 2 lakh
- Day 78, June 4, 12th Thursday: 7 lakh
Total: 30 lakh
Typically, once a major commercial film lands on an OTT platform, its daily theatrical collections instantly crash, but Dhurandhar 2 is a monster that cannot be tamed. On June 4 (Day 78), the day it premiered digitally, the film brought in 7 lakhs. Over the subsequent two weeks, it settled into a steady rhythm of pulling in 1 to 2 lakhs daily.
With 93 days, the lifetime collection of the film is celebratory! Globally, the Ranveer Singh biggie has flexed its muscles heavily, bringing a monumental gross collection of 438 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 93 days.
- India Net Collection: 1186.40 crore
- India Gross Collection: 1399.95 crore
- Budget: 225 crore
- Profit: 961.4 crore
- ROI%: 427.29%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 438 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 1837.95 crore
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Check out the complete day-wise breakdown of Dhurandhar 2 here.
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