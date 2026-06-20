When a cinematic brilliance like Dhurandhar 2 decides to rewrite the record books, even a digital release cannot force it to surrender at the box office. While it was expected that the film would halt its theatrical business, once it arrived on JioHotstar, it surprised all, collecting as much as 30 lakh at the box office, despite streaming on JioHotstar since June 4.

Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller made its grand OTT debut on JioHotstar 16 days ago. Yet, even with the film being readily available on home screens, the Ranveer Singh starrer refuses to exit theaters entirely, continuing to churn out micro-numbers even on its Day 93!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Entering its incredible 14th week of release, Ranveer Singh‘s action-packed monster is currently collecting the last drops in its giant number pool. But these numbers are significantly more important, especially because they are being registered despite a full-fledged, record-breaking OTT streaming of the film!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film in the last 16 days (India Net Collection).

Day 93, June 19, 14th Friday: 1 lakh

Day 92, June 18, 14th Thursday: 1 lakh

Day 91, June 17, 13th Wednesday: 1 lakh

Day 90, June 16, 13th Tuesday: 1 lakh

Day 89, June 15, 13th Monday: 1 lakh

Day 88, June 14, 13th Sunday: 2 lakh

Day 87, June 13, 13th Saturday: 1 lakh

Day 86, June 12, 13th Friday: 1 lakh

Day 85, June 11, 13th Thursday : 1 lakh

Day 84, June 10, 12th Wednesday: 1 lakh

Day 83, June 9, 12th Tuesday: 2 lakh

Day 82, June 8, 12th Monday: 2 lakh

Day 81, June 7, 12th Sunday: 3 lakh

Day 80, June 6, 12th Saturday: 3 lakh

Day 79, June 5, 12th Friday: 2 lakh

Day 78, June 4, 12th Thursday: 7 lakh

Total: 30 lakh

Typically, once a major commercial film lands on an OTT platform, its daily theatrical collections instantly crash, but Dhurandhar 2 is a monster that cannot be tamed. On June 4 (Day 78), the day it premiered digitally, the film brought in 7 lakhs. Over the subsequent two weeks, it settled into a steady rhythm of pulling in 1 to 2 lakhs daily.

With 93 days, the lifetime collection of the film is celebratory! Globally, the Ranveer Singh biggie has flexed its muscles heavily, bringing a monumental gross collection of 438 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 93 days.

India Net Collection: 1186.40 crore

India Gross Collection: 1399.95 crore

Budget: 225 crore

Profit: 961.4 crore

ROI%: 427.29%

Overseas Gross Collection: 438 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 1837.95 crore

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Check out the complete day-wise breakdown of Dhurandhar 2 here.

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