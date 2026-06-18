Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller, Dhurandhar 2, did not just write box office history with its enormous collection, but the film is bringing monumental viewership numbers, with its streaming in India on JioHotstar! While the film opened with an explosive debut, the numbers have refused to slow down in the second week as well!

In an absolute rampage, Ranveer Singh‘s biggie has managed to crush almost every single Indian film on OTT platforms in 2026. However, there is one massive catch: it has fallen just short of capturing the ultimate crown, missing the number one spot due to its own predecessor!

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Verdict

Dhurandhar 2, in its second week of streaming on JioHotstar, garnered a great viewership of 7.5 million, claiming the second spot in the list of the most-watched OTT assets in India for the week of June 8 – June 14, 2026, as per Ormax data. The top spot on OTT was claimed by India VS Afghanistan, 2026 cricket series on JioHotstar with 12 million views.

Ranveer Singh Beats Everyone Except Ranveer Singh!

While the sequel stands at a total viewership of 20.3 million, it has comfortably secured the number 2 spot in the list of the most-watched films of 2026 on OTT, on the all-time 2026 leaderboard. The only entity capable of stopping this digital storm was the original Dhurandhar, which arrived on Netflix earlier this year and holds the top spot with an incredible 31.1 million views.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on OTT that arrived on any platform in 2026. These films might be a direct release or arrive on the platform after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar (Netflix): 31.1 Million Dhurandhar 2 (JioHotstar): 20.3 Million Accused (Netflix): 16.6 Million Made In Korea (Netflix): 13.5 Million Haq (Netflix): 11.3 Million

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Summary

Take a look at the breakdown of OTT viewership of Dhurandhar 2 in the first two weeks.

Week 1: 12.8 Million

Week 2 : 7.5 Million

Total: 20.3 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix/Ormax for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on any platform. The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix/Ormax.

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