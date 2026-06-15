Another week is here, and as always, we’re back with a fresh edition of What to Watch This Week. In this roundup, you’ll find a curated list of new films and series arriving on OTT platforms, complete with their release dates, trailers, and plot summaries. This week’s lineup features two notable Malayalam releases, including the latest installment in a major franchise starring Mohanlal and another film headlined by Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. English-language content dominates the schedule with five new titles spanning multiple genres. To find out more about these releases, including where and when you can watch them, scroll down.

Prime Video

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) – June 18, 2026

The third installment of the highly acclaimed Drishyam franchise, which originated in Malayalam and later inspired several remakes across India and abroad, is finally set to arrive on OTT following its theatrical run. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film once again follows Georgekutty, who has now become a successful film producer and theatre owner. Financially secure and preparing for his eldest daughter’s marriage, Georgekutty appears to have built the life he always dreamed of. However, the shadows of the past continue to haunt him and his family, refusing to let them move on in peace.

The Agency: Season 2 (English) – June 21, 2026

Martian, played by Michael Fassbender, is a double agent working for both the CIA and MI6. He risked his career and even his life by betraying the CIA and secretly becoming an asset for MI6, all to protect his former lover, Samia, played by Jodie Turner-Smith, an anthropology professor. Now, Samia finds herself in danger once again in a foreign country, and Martian may be the only person capable of rescuing her. At the same time, he faces another pressing threat: the CIA has launched a mole hunt.

Netflix

Voicemails For Isabelle (English) – June 19, 2026

Jill, played by Zoey Deutch, was deeply attached to her sister Isabelle, played by Ciara Bravo. Following Isabelle’s death, Jill struggles to cope with the loss. As a way of dealing with her grief, she regularly leaves voice messages on her late sister’s old phone number. However, the number is eventually reassigned to Wes, a real estate agent played by Nick Robinson. As he listens to Jill’s heartfelt messages, he gradually gets to know her and begins to fall in love with her. The two eventually meet in real life and form a connection, but Jill has no idea that Wes has been listening to the deeply personal voicemails.

I Will Find You (English) – June 18, 2026

David Burroughs, played by Sam Worthington, is convicted of killing his three year old child. However, the child may not be dead, as his sister in law Rachel, played by Britt Lower, shows him a photograph of the child alive. Determined to find his child and uncover those responsible for the kidnapping, he escapes from prison and begins an investigation. Meanwhile, the state machinery, using all its resources, is relentlessly hunting him down.

Jio Hotstar

Thukra ke Mera Pyaar season 2 (Hindi) – June 19, 2026

In the second season, the balance of power has shifted dramatically. Kuldeep Kumar has risen to become a powerful politician, while Shanvika Chauhan has undergone a transformation of her own. Driven by a desire for revenge, she is willing to use every resource at her disposal, and Kuldeep is one of the key pieces in her plan.

Kenatha Kanom (Tamil) – June 16, 2026

Yogi Babu plays Manivasagar, a resident of a village struggling with a severe water shortage. The villagers have a potential solution: a well located on government land. However, the well remains inaccessible, leaving the community without a reliable water source. Why is the well being kept out of reach? Who benefits from denying the villagers access to it? Is there a larger conspiracy at play? And can Manivasagar and the villagers overcome the obstacles standing between them and the water they desperately need?

Save the Tigers season 3 (Telugu) – June 19, 2026

The series asks a simple question: what if you got everything you ever wished for? Would you truly be happy? The story follows three husbands sitting in a bar, venting their frustrations with their lives and marriages. Unbeknownst to them, Lord Indra is listening to their conversation from heaven. Deciding to intervene, he grants their wishes, transforming both their personal and professional lives.

Apple TV Plus

Sugar Season 2 (English) – June 19, 2026

Colin Farrell returns as private detective John Sugar. He has not given up on uncovering what happened to his sister, but a new case lands on his desk. An up and coming boxer approaches him after his younger brother goes missing. As Sugar investigates the disappearance, he begins to uncover a conspiracy with far more moving parts and connections than he initially expected. What starts as a missing person case soon spirals into something much larger and more dangerous.

Lionsgate Play

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai (Hindi) – June 19, 2026

Aliya Basu, played by Raima Sen, is kidnapped by two ex-convicts, Deepak, played by Salim Diwan, and Vikram, played by Vinay Pathak. As the daughter of a wealthy man, she is held for ransom. However, as is often the case in situations like this, things do not go according to their plan.

M4M – Motive For Murder (Telugu) – June 19, 2026

An artist uses a disturbing, unconventional medium: dead bodies. He recreates famous works of art using corpses, turning crime scenes into macabre masterpieces. As the body count rises, the authorities label him a serial killer and launch a hunt to uncover his identity. Leading the investigation are ACP Krishna, played by Sambeet Acharya, and investigative journalist Radha, played by Jo Sharma. Together, the husband and wife duo set their sights on solving the case and bringing the killer to justice.

Sony Liv

Athiradi (Malayalam) – June 19, 2026

For years, the college festival at the institution where Samkutty, played by Basil Joseph, studies has remained suspended. The last time the fest was organized, Samkutty’s elder brother was in charge, but a tragic incident brought the celebrations to an abrupt end and ensured that the event would not be held again for many years. Determined to revive the tradition, Samkutty takes it upon himself to organize the festival once more. However, his plans are threatened when a conflict erupts involving Sreekuttan Vellayani, played by Tovino Thomas, a local gangster turned musician. As tensions escalate, the clash begins to jeopardize the very festival Samkutty has worked so hard to bring back.

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