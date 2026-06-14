The 2008 Mumbai attacks, also known as 26/11, remain one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil. Kangana Ranaut’s recent film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is partly based on the nurses of Cama Hospital during the attack. If you want to watch more such titles based around the attack, here is a list of five films and shows that should be on your watchlist.

1. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)

Director: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves

Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical thriller series set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The series focuses on the emergency room of a government hospital as the crisis unfolds in real time.

2. Major (2022)

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Sashi Kiran Tikka IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Major is a biographical film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was a part of the rescue operation at the Taj Hotel during 26/11. He was martyred inside the hotel during the operation.

3. State of Siege: 26/11 (2020)

Director: Prashant Singh, Matthew Leutwyler

Prashant Singh, Matthew Leutwyler IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming on: Zee5

Plot: State of Siege is adapted from Sandeep Unnithan’s non-fiction book called Operation Black Tornado. This action thriller web series chronicles the namesake military rescue operation that was launched in the wake of the 26/11 attacks.

4. Hotel Mumbai (2018)

Director: Anthony Maras

Anthony Maras IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: Hotel Mumbai is a Hollywood action thriller inspired by the documentary Surviving Mumbai. The film takes place inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks, and we are told the story through its staff members and guests.

5. The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma IMDB rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Attacks of 26/11 focuses on the events of the 2008 Mumbai attack in places like the CST station, Cama Hospital, and the Taj-Oberoi Hotels. It was the first Bollywood film based on the 2008 attack.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Ikka Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna’s Courtroom Drama Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News