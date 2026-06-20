Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural horror Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past surpassed expectations in its opening week. It was enjoying a spectacular run at the box office, but Cocktail 2’s arrival has spoiled the party. The real question is whether it can still beat its predecessor, Haunted 3D (2011). Scroll below for a detailed day 8 report!

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 8

According to estimates, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pande led supernatural horror collected 50 lakh on day 8. It suffered a 56.52% drop over the last 24 hours, as the screen count witnessed a huge dip due to the arrival of Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 16.4 crore net. Made on a budget of 15 crore, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has gained the plus verdict with 9.33% profits in its kitty. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 19.35 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 15.90 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Total: 16.4 crore

Can it beat its predecessor, Haunted 3D?

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur, and Arif Zakaria’s 2011 film, Haunted 3D, was a box office success. It made a total box office collection of 27 crore net in its lifetime.

In order to beat its predecessor, the spiritual sequel needs to earn 10.6 crore more. That looks like a challenging feat, given the reduced screen count and competition from Cocktail 2 and other releases. Its pace during the second weekend would majorly determine whether achieving the target would be possible. Fingers crossed!

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 16.4 crore

ROI: 9.33%

India gross: 19.35 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past!

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