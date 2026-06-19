It’s the moment of truth for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2. Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel is competing against Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail to record a higher opening. Scroll below for a detailed box office day 1 report!

Cocktail 2 shines in early reviews

Cocktail fans were worried if Shahid Kapoor and his gang would be able to do justice to the franchise. But Homi Adajania’s directorial did not disappoint. In fact, it has received very good reviews from both critics and audiences. With no other significant competition, the spiritual sequel will shine bright during its opening weekend at the box office.

Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail Box Office Day 1

Going by the current trends, Cocktail 2 could very well score a 13 crore opening at the Indian box office. It has been allotted as many as 11.8K shows, though the ‘A’ certificate could limit footfalls to some extent.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer surpassed expectations in advance booking. It is now to be seen if the spot bookings support the debut, crossing predictions for day 1.

Back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail made a spectacular opening of 10.75 crore net. It was a huge deal back then for a Bollywood movie to garner a double-digit score on day 1.

With the target at much ease today, Cocktail 2 can easily surpass that mark, setting new milestones for the franchise.

More about the romantic-comedy drama

Cocktail 2 was released on June 19, 2026. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their banners, Maddock Films and Luv Films. The additional cast also features Tiku Talsania and a reported special appearance by Pulkit Samrat.

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