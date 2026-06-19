What a stunning debut Cocktail 2 has made at the Indian box office. Homi Adajania’s directorial has surpassed all expectations. It has made the third-biggest opening in the career of Shahid Kapoor. Scroll below for the day 1 early trends!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

According to the early trends, Cocktail 2 earned around 13-14 crore net on its opening day at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was favorable, and the positive reviews further boosted spot bookings, leading to a better opening than expected. Within a few hours of its release, the romantic-comedy dominated the ticket windows, becoming the go-to choice of the audience.

There is no big competition at the Indian box office. Apart from Haunted 3D – Echoes Of The Past, all the other rivals, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, are earning on the lower end. This would further benefit Maddock Films’ production, which has the potential to set new milestones in its debut weekend.

Back in 2012, Cocktail had made an opening of 10.75 crore. Safe to say, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna met the standards, scoring a better opening than the predecessor.

Cocktail 2 beats Shaandaar!

Another notable feat has been unlocked! Cocktail 2 has likely surpassed the opening day collection of Shaandaar, which earned 13.1 crore. With that, it has recorded the 3rd-highest opening of Shahid Kapoor’s career.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s highest openers at the Indian box office (Net collection):

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Padmaavat – 19 crore Shaandaar – 13.1 crore R… Rajkumar – 10.1 crore Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore Mausam – 6.75 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crore Haider – 6.14 crore

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